Congress

CT Congressman John Larson has ‘complex partial seizure' on House floor

By Angela Fortuna

Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., leaves the Capitol after the final votes of the week on Feb. 28, 2019.
Bill Clark | CQ-Roll Call Group | Getty Images

Congressman John Larson appears to have had a medical episode while on the House floor Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Larson said he had a "complex partial seizure" which caused a momentary pause in his speech.

He had tests administered by the House attending physician out of an abundance of caution.

A spokesperson said Larson likely had an adverse reaction to new medication.

"Fifteen years ago, I had a heart valve replacement due to a variation in the shape of my aortic valve that I was born with. Sometimes, people with this condition can later develop symptoms such as the momentary change in speech or movement that was apparent yesterday," Larson said in a statement.

“The doctors have prescribed medication that, according to them, will greatly reduce the chance of this happening again. I will be able to resume an active schedule, including my duties as a Member of Congress, beginning tomorrow, when I plan to be present and voting on the House floor," he continued.

Larson later participated in multiple meetings in his office, and he was engaged and alert, according to the spokesperson.

"The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and [is] in good spirits," his team said.

