Conn. man, 4-month-old daughter killed in crash between SUV and tanker truck on I-91 in Vermont

Vermont State Police have identified the man killed when his SUV crashed into a fuel tanker truck on Interstate 91 in Vermont on Saturday morning, and now say his 4-month-old daughter has also died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

State police said the crash occurred at 9:43 a.m. in Rockingham. The initial investigation showed that a passenger vehicle, a Hyundai Ioniq, with four people inside rear-ended a Peterbilt fuel tanker truck.

The driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Taylor Binnington, of North Haven, Connecticut, died at the scene. His 4-month-old daughter, Parry Lake, was in the rear of the SUV and was taken by medical helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire, where she later died of her injuries.

Binnington's wife, 36-year-old Evelyn Lake, was also seated in the back of the SUV, as was their 3-year-old son, who were both taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.

State police said road conditions were slick due to a snow squall at the time of the crash — more than 10 vehicles were involved in total. Several other minor unrelated crashes and slide-offs occurred in the same area around the same time, but no one was injured.

Chester police, who assisted state police at the crash scene, said there were between 30-40 vehicles involved in collisions, rollovers and crashes. And there were between 100-150 vehicles stopped on the interstate behind them, unable to move.

The northbound lanes of I-91 were closed for a time following the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police, who found the Hyundai couldn't stop because of the icy conditions.