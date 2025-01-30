Connecticut native remembers wife and daughter killed in DC plane crash

As of Thursday night, 13 victims of the Reagan National plane crash have been identified.

Two of those people include Justyna Magdalena Beyer and her 12-year-old daughter Brielle, who have ties to Connecticut.

Andy Beyer is Justyna’s husband and Brielle’s dad. He said his wife was his soulmate, and his daughter sparkled in everything she did, from skating to singing to being a big sister.

He said he was waiting for his family in the cell phone lot of Reagan National when he learned what had happened.

Andy Beyer remembers his daughter Brielle as someone who lit up every room she walked into.

"She was someone who was just meant to sparkle,” Beyer said. "She had a beautiful voice, she used to fill the house with just whatever was on her mind. Taylor Swift, and lately, ‘Wicked,’” he said.

He said the 12-year-old loved her family, friends, dogs and her tight-knit figure skating community.

The elite skater was thrilled to earn a spot on the national development team in Wichita, Kansas. That's where Brielle and her mother Justyna had been since last week.

"Six days was the longest we had ever been apart. It was it was hard. I really missed them. I was really looking forward to give them a hug,” Beyer said.

Earlier this month, Brielle turned 12 years old. Andy said Justyna went above and beyond to make the day special. Beyer showed us a balloon arch still remaining in their home from the party - something he said will always represent the special type of mother Justyna was.

"That's just how my wife did things for the kids. She just wanted everything to be memorable and special for them. And it was,” Beyer said.

Andy said he and Justyna met in 2001 in Connecticut and have been together ever since. He said they've been through it all together, including helping Brielle beat neuroblastoma before she was even one year old.

"I just thought we had put the worst of life behind us. And life doesn't work that way I suppose all the time,” Beyer said.

Now, Beyer said he is in shock and surrounding himself with his support system to help him and his son carry forward.

He said he's holding onto memories like celebrating holidays in Connecticut, trips to Disney and spending time on the ice to support Brielle figure skate and their son play hockey.

"They outshined me in every way. And I loved it,” Beyer said. “They were my everything."

Justyna grew up in New Britain and her husband Andy grew up in Middletown before the family moved to Virginia in the early 2000s. Some of their family is still here in Connecticut.