Connecticut's Peruvian community shares excitement for Pope Leo XIV

It’s an exciting time to be a Peruvian American. Pope Leo XIV got his Peruvian citizenship in 2015, where he spent decades doing missionary work and serving as the Bishop of Chiclayo.

There are around 22,000 Peruvian Americans here in Connecticut, many of whom say they're loving the representation Pope Leo brings to the Vatican.

For Peruvian Americans, it's hard to describe the feeling of Pope Leo XIV directly greeting Peru during his opening speech, in Spanish.

"I was grateful, thank you for mentioning Peru, because it's important to us,” Aaron Chacon, of Bristol, said. “It's a bit of a moment for us, for Peru, and also for the United States...I live here, I’m from Peru, I love my country, I love it here, so I feel happy with that."

Consul General of Peru Elvis Tuesta said he finds Pope Leo to be a bridge between both cultures.

"Having dual nationality makes him very special because he has the ability to understand both worlds,” Tuesta said in Spanish.

Pope Leo’s connection with Peru began in 1985 on a mission trip, and he spent decades doing missionary work and eventually becoming the Bishop of Chiclayo.

You can feel the excitement in the air among Connecticut’s Peruvian community.

"I’m surprised, I’m very excited,” Miguel Franco, owner of the Peruvian restaurant Piolin 2 Restaurant, said.

Franco said he is hopeful that Pope Leo will bring a positive spirit to the country and the Peruvian community in the United States.

“Hopefully it works for everyone, not just for America, for Peru as well,” Franco said.

Many say Pope Leo will be a similar pope to Pope Francis, who was also Latin American.

Archbishop Christopher Coyne of the Archdiocese of Hartford said he was stunned when he heard the news on who would become pope.