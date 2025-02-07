Connecticut planning Pizza Capital Trail, huge pizza party and more

Sunday is National Pizza Day and Connecticut is starting the celebration a little early with plans to have lots of pizza-focused celebrations.

The plan includes the launch of The Pizza Capital Trail as well as a pizza party so large that it could make it into the Guinness World Records, according to the governor’s office.

There is also an interactive pizza-inspired art installation and a fashion collaboration featuring custom Air Jordan 1’s.

“Connecticut pizza isn’t just food, it’s a way of life,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

“From New Haven to Hartford to Mystic, our pizza culture is unmatched, and these initiatives will make sure the whole world knows it. This isn’t just about great sauce and slices – it’s about the stories, traditions, and rivalries that have made Connecticut the beating heart of America’s pizza culture,” Lamont added.

The governor’s office said the Office of the State Comptroller has found that there are 1,376 pizza restaurants in Connecticut, with New Haven leading the way with 63.

They said Connecticut leads national rankings when it comes to pizzerias per capita and locally-owned establishments.

The Pizza Capital Trail

The Pizza Capital Trail will celebrate the state’s top pizzerias, according to the governor’s office.

Starting March 14, which is Pi Day, the public and a panel of experts will able to vote on the best pizzerias in the state and voting will continue until May 1.

Then, the trail will be unveiled in late September.

You will be able to cast votes online at PizzaCapitalTrail.com.

“The Pizza State” art installation

“The Pizza State” art installation is an interactive nine-foot by six-foot fine art piece designed by Michael Pollack of New Haven Pizza Club and made entirely from Connecticut highway signs.

It will be on display at New Haven Pizza Club inside of District at 470 James St. in New Haven for the month of February for visitors to sign and share their favorite pizza spot in Connecticut.

It will later be moved for display at Tweed New Haven Airport.

“I wanted to create something that truly captures the passion Connecticut has for its pizza – not just as food, but as a cultural experience,” Pollack, the founder of the New Haven Pizza Club, said in a statement. “This project is for everyone – locals, visitors, and die-hard pizza fanatics alike. Because once you experience apizza, you don’t just eat it – you become part of its story.”

Pizza-themed Air Jordans and other pizza-themed fashion

Pollack has also custom-designed three pairs of Nike Air Jordan 1’s featuring Connecticut pizza-inspired elements.

They will be on display at Sneaker Junkies at 976 Chapel St. in New Haven and auctioned at the Strength in Numbers Fashion Show on June 7 at District in New Haven, where Pollack and fashion designer Justin Haynes will showcase a pizza-themed fashion collection.

The governor’s office said the proceeds will benefit the Feeding Families Foundation.

Throne fit for a pizza queen

Pollack also custom built “A Throne Fit for a Pizza Queen,” which you can find at the New Haven Pizza Club in District in New Haven.

The governor’s office said it is an oversized throne built as a thank you to Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro for her work proclaiming Connecticut the “Pizza Capital of the United States” and her work to support Feeding Families Foundation.

“Pizza Capital of the U.S.” bus wrap

And DATTCO, the transportation company, has unveiled a “Pizza Capital of the U.S.” bus wrap.

Pizza party

The pizza party and Guinness World Record attempt will happen at the Apizza Feast on Friday, Sept. 12. Learn more about it here tasteofnewhaven.com/apizza-feast.

Tweed New Haven Airport

Tweed New Haven Airport and Avelo Airlines will have pizza-themed signage at the airport and Avelo Airline, is teaming up with Taste of New Haven to offer $40 off roundtrip base fares to New Haven from 31 cities along with $40 off Taste of New Haven’s popular pizza tours.

Travelers can use the CTPIZZA promo code to receive the discount on eligible flights and pizza tours.

“A Pizza Play” at the International Festival of Arts and Ideas

There will also be a pizza-themed play at the the International Festival of Arts and Ideas at A Broken Umbrella Theatre in New Haven in June.