Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun owners looking into selling team: report

By Gabrielle Lucivero

Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty

The owners of the Connecticut Sun are looking into selling the team, according to a report from Sportico on Monday.

This comes as the Sun look to rebuild from an offseason that saw their head coach and starting five leave for other teams.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Sportico reports that Mohegan Sun has retained investment firm Allen and Company to explore the options.

The team's facilities have been a talking point as other teams across the league have invested in building WNBA-specific training spaces and the Sun have not.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NBC Connecticut spoke with Team President Jen Rizzotti this offseason. She said the team ownership understands that all teams know the new standard of facilities.

Neither the investment firm nor the team have responded to our request for comment.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Sun
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us