Connecticut unveils original pizza-themed license plates

The State of Connecticut has secured its very own pizza-themed license plate.

Connecticut’s Pizza Guru, Colin Caplan worked with the Department of Motor Vehicles to create a pizza-themed license plate after state leaders secured Connecticut as the “pizza capital of the United States.”

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"The idea is you put your license plate on your car like a normal license plate and it's got a pizza slice and it says CT Foodshare and the best thing, the pizza state on the very bottom," Caplan said.

Caplan said the intention behind putting CT Foodshare on the license plate is to create awareness after the food bank lost its federal funding earlier in the week.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

“This is a chance to support what they do,” Caplan said.

Pizza-themed license plates are only available on Taste of New Haven.

“We’re starting with 500, we’re probably going to sell out today, the first day of opening, Pi Day, and once we get that settled, and I know everything works well, we’ll restart it again but for now, we’re limiting it to 500," he said.

Cost