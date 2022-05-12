Construction Car Derailment Extends MBTA Blue Line Disruption

Complications from a construction vehicle derailment will prompt the MBTA to keep Blue Line subway service between Maverick and Bowdoin stations suspended until Wednesday, more than a week after after the shutdown was originally expected to end.

T officials announced Thursday that they will keep the diversion in place through Tuesday, May 17 and resume running trains beyond their current endpoint at Airport the following day. In the meantime, shuttle buses will continue to run in a one-way, outbound loop from Maverick to Government Center, and passengers should expect delays.

Buses will also continue to operate between stations on the Rockport Line and Beverly Station, where trains will run the remainder of the commuter rail line into Boston, through Sunday, May 15.

"Due to the complicated area of track in the diversion area, a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week. There were no injuries," the MBTA announced in a press release. "The process to re-rail the tool cart earlier this week and make other repairs while continuing to finish scheduled work means additional time is needed to safely complete the project."

The latest delay marks the second time this week that the transit agency pushed back the end date to a project envisioned as a 14-day closure to accelerate repair work. On Sunday, the final day scheduled for the original shutdown, the MBTA said it would keep trains offline on that section of track until Friday.

T officials already scrapped plans for a second Blue Line shutdown this month that would have halted trains between Wonderland and Orient Heights from May 12 to May 29 for work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge and will instead roll out that diversion at a later date.

"The MBTA apologizes for the need to extend this diversion, and for the inconvenience experienced by riders during this service suspension," the agency said in its Thursday announcement. "The MBTA knows how frustrating any service interruption is for riders, including unscheduled extensions in shuttle bus diversions, and work crews are actively working as quickly and safely as possible to get the work done. The MBTA continues to express its appreciation of riders' patience as this important Blue Line work is completed correctly."