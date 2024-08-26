Construction delays start of school year in Stoneham

Students attending public schools in Stoneham, Massachusetts, will start this school year about a week later than usual due to the ongoing construction of a new high school building.

The first day of school for Stoneham Public Schools, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, has been pushed to Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Superintendent David Ljungberg explained that while the delay primarily affects the high school, the decision was made in part, to keep all grades on the same schedule.

“Although this really impacted the high school, we knew that because of our food services, which operate out of the main high school building and provide all the food across the district,” Ljungberg said.

Fifth grader Evelyn is excited about the extra days of summer vacation.

"I'm very, very happy," she said. "I’m probably gonna spend it in my pool."

The superintendent emphasized the importance of preventing problems with the bus contract and keeping families with multiple children in sync. However, he noted that high schoolers and pre-K students could face further delays if the new building does not receive a certificate of occupancy for students. Currently, the certificate only includes faculty and staff.

Ljungberg assured parents they would be notified immediately if further delays are necessary. If additional delays occur, the missed days will be made up at the end of the school year.

Ljunberg said the new facilities incorporated natural lighting and collaboration spaces and include a STEM lab, video production lab, new gymnasium, theater, and turf fields.

“We are stewards of this new building that hopefully will last generations to come,” he said.

Ljunberg said they are working to ensure none of this impacts athletics.

"We've already started some of the practices and have scrimmages planned for this week. We also have a couple of games planned for this week," he said.

Stoneham High School Principal Bryan Lombardi sent a message to the community last week addressing increasing feelings of anticipation and anxiety around the construction progress and change in start date.

"Concerns and wonder are legitimate and really won’t be answered until we enter the building and begin the start of the school year. All I can say is that, no matter what, when we open we will be prepared, it will be awesome and it will be safe. It will be worth it," he wrote. "In the meantime, it will take all of our patience, understanding and working together as students and faculty transition into a school building equally new to all of them."

For now, all Stoneham students are scheduled to start on Sept. 3. Parents will be informed as soon as possible of any necessary adjustments for high schoolers and pre-K students.