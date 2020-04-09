Local
Construction of Field Hospital at Boston’s Convention Center Expected to be Completed Thursday

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will become a 1,000-bed field hospital

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New England's largest Teamster's union is expected to complete construction Thursday to transform Boston Convention and Exhibition Center into a field hospital during the coronavirus crisis.

Following the lead of the DCU Center in Worcester, the BCEC is being turned into a 1,000 bed field hospital to help relieve the pressure Boston hospitals could face during the expected surge.

Mayor Marty Walsh said that part of the convention center is being used to build 500 beds for homeless people with coronavirus who don't require hospitalization.

It's unclear when the field hospital will begin accepting patients.

