Construction-Site Fire Covers Seaport in Thick Black Smoke

By Mike Manzoni and Josh Sullivan

Tom Effler

A fire at a high-rise construction site in Boston's Seaport resulted in a flurry of black smoke in the area Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said that plastic bins caught on fire in a construction site basement on Fan Pier Boulevard, in between condos and office buildings. That's why it drew so many fire crews.

“In the downtown area, you have that kind of response when you get any kind of fire," Deputy Chief Robert Calobrisi said. "We try to hit it as quick as we can and put as much manpower on it as we can to make sure that it’s okay.”

None of the nearby buildings were evacuated, officials said. The fire was out within 30 minutes.

