Wayland

Construction worker airlifted after being hit in Wayland

A construction vehicle hit a worker in Wayland, Massachusetts, causing serious injuries

NBC10 Boston

A worker was injured after being hit by a construction vehicle Friday morning in Wayland, Massachusetts.

Crews responded to the crash on Stonebridge Road just after 11 a.m. Friday. The worker, who suffered serious injuries, was airlifted to a local hospital, police said.

The victim's condition was not immediately known.

The driver of the construction vehicle, who works for the same company as the victim, remained at the scene. Authorities say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.


The cause of the crash is under investigation.

