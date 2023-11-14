Construction worker seriously injured by falling wall in Falmouth

A worker was seriously injured when a wall fell and hit him at a construction site in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The Falmouth Fire Department said they responded to a construction site at 213 North Falmouth Highway around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. They said a side wall on the second floor of a home under construction was bring raised when it reportedly came down and briefly pinned the worker. Other workers were able to remove him from beneath the structure before the fire department arrived.

The worker suffered "traumatic non-life-threatening injuries," and had to be removed from the second floor of the building by rescue personnel, fire officials said.

He was taken by ambulance to a landing zone at Falmouth Hospital and then flown by medical helicopter to the Rhode Island Hospital Trauma Center in Providence. His name was not released and no update on his condition was immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Falmouth police are investigating the incident.

No further details were released.