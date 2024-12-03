Recalls

Consumers being advised to throw out this pork product sold in some northeastern states

By Angela Fortuna

USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is advising consumers to throw out a pork product that was illegally imported from Ecuador.

Authorities issued a public health alert for frozen ready-to-eat pork mortadella products, which were imported from a country ineligible to export meat and poultry products to the U.S.

The pork product, a one-pound vacuum-sealed package containing "Mortadela Especial Bolognia," was shipped to retail and distributor locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Authorities believe people may have the pork product in their freezers. Anyone who purchased it is urged not the eat it.

FSIS said they found mortadella bologna products that didn't have the USDA mark of inspection while surveilling a warehouse.

There haven't been any reports of reactions due to consumption at this time. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers can throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. If you have questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

To report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, you can do so online.

