Contracts of 112 Educators Not Being Renewed in Weymouth

Due to a major budget deficit, the contracts of 112 educators will not be renewed next school year in Weymouth, Massachusetts, school officials announced Wednesday.

Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple said the staffing cuts are largely the result of the "financial uncertainty" of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this time, it is unclear to what extent the state funding the district relies on, including Chapter 70 and circuit breaker funds, may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We also await the final approval of next year's budget by the town, which is anticipated to take place on Monday, June 15," Curtis-Whipple said in a statement.

The educators not being renewed were notified of the decision on Wednesday.

The school district requested $76.6 million for the next fiscal year, but according to the Patriot Ledger, it will only receive an estimated $74.4 million.

Mayor Robert Hedlund told the paper he can't give the school district what it requested.

The superintendent said the intention is to invite the vast majority of educators back to the district at a later date.

"This decision was not made lightly and we hope it will be largely mitigated as the fiscal picture from the state and town becomes clearer. We have spoken to the Weymouth Educators Association about being able to immediately rehire these educators without having to post their job or go through typical hiring procedures," Curtis-Whipple said.