6 people injured in serious crash in Conway, NH

Six people were injured, some seriously, when two cars crashed Saturday in Conway, New Hampshire.

The Conway Fire Department says they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the Kancamagus Highway in the area of Hobbs Brook around 4:25 p.m. and found two vehicles with significant damage.

Due to the number of injuries, additional resources were immediately called in. Air medical transport was also requested from LifeFlight of Maine and DHART.

In total, six patients were treated on scene, several of whom were also transported, fire officials said. Multiple people sustained serious injuries, including one person who was trapped inside a vehicle and needed to be freed.

Further details were not immediately available, and there was no update on anyone's condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.