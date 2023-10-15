Cool and breezy Sunday in New England

Sunday will begin with an upper-level low pressure system to our south and it’s reorganizing into more of a coastal low.

Looks like the low will stay to our south as it moves off to the northeast. Even when that low pressure system moves away, we will still generally be under the influence of a broad upper level low.

But with a limited moisture supply, the overall rain chances will stay low. Still, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low 60s. We may get into the mid 60s in the middle part of the week before a more organized storm system moves into the area late next week.