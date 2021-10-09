Cool, Breezy Saturday Gives Way to Scattered Showers Sunday, Possibly Monday

We’ve had cooler temperatures Saturday with overcast skies and some sprinkles. We’ve had a high pressure system over Nova Scotia that’s providing the onshore flow and the cloud build up.

This early evening we’re watching some breaks in the cloud cover supported by drier air that filters into eastern New England. The onshore winds have been gusting from 15-20 mph in some spots allowing seas to rise between 4-6 feet. A small craft advisory will remain in effect until Sunday while the risk for some minor coastal flooding will continue in vulnerable locations.

For Sunday night, we’re not expecting much of a change. We’ll be dropping into the upper 50s, low 60s as the high pressure center remains offshore to the east producing east to west flow and a layer of incoming clouds.

Northern areas could be watching lows drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with a mostly cloudy start to the day Sunday and showers entering Connecticut by late morning.

These showers will be scattering into Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire through the afternoon, likely to make their way into Fenway Park for the Red Sox ALDS game between 4-6 p.m. and weakening for the late evening; we’re likely to enjoy a dry game at least for the second half.

Last but not least, we’re watching the forecast for Monday's Boston Marathon, as we’ll enjoy a mostly dry day with periods of sunshine and wind. It’s possible that some sprinkles pop up for the early morning but they're likely to disappear by 9-10 a.m.

As far as temperatures go, we’ll stay in the 60s through Monday but make an increase into the 70s by Tuesday that will last throughout the entire week.

Take a look at our exclusive 10-Day forecast to watch ahead into next weekend and plan your outdoor activities. Tune into NBC10 Boston and NECN for all the updates.