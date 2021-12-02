Cool, Mostly Dry Weather Expected This Weekend

After some lingering showers move through the region, we’ll be waking up to drier conditions and lows that will feel cooler thanks to the active winds.

It’ll be a blustery start to our Friday, with wind speeds exceeding the 30 mph and reaching up to 40 mph for some isolated spots over the southeast and higher places west. While our highs will be struggling to make it to the 40s, our wind chills will be brought down to the 30s south and 20s north.

With mostly dry conditions, we’ll be having below average temperatures through most of the weekend. A weak disturbance will allow for scattered flurries to pop up over higher terrain on Saturday.

The rest of us will be under unseasonably cool temperatures and mostly dry conditions that will continue through Sunday thanks to high pressure taking control.

Our next system returns Sunday night into Monday, but this one will again bring warmer temperatures for Monday afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 50s and nearing the 60s in the south.

A warm front will help push moisture and warmth, and most of New England will receive precipitation in the form of rain since most of our temperatures will stay above the freezing mark.

After the frontal boundary pushes in behind, we’ll see temperatures drop down again to the upper 30s Tuesday. Another system will be advancing east on Wednesday, allowing for a higher chance for snow in the north and showers pushing all the way through southern New England as well.