Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Cool, Rainy Memorial Day, Clouds Could Break This Afternoon

It possible that we could squeeze in some dry time by the afternoon, but the morning will feature a few rumbles of thunder

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

After back to back record cool days, temperatures will be staying below average on this Memorial Day, but this day of cool air won’t break records. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. It possible that we could squeeze in some dry time by the afternoon, but the morning will feature a few rumbles of thunder.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet. Temperatures will be warming up through the end of the week. As we head into next weekend temperatures will turn dramatically warmer with the first heat wave of 2021 possible. With the warmer air comes our next chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecastweather new englandweather stories
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us