Cooler air for Easter and Marathon Monday, more warm weather on the way

The winds of change blew in the colder air this morning. It’s an odd Easter temp-wise. We had warm weather after midnight, but throughout the morning we saw a steady drop in temperatures.

In essence, we already reached our high (in the mid-60s) and now will take our sweet time getting out of the 50s. We’re expecting to “revisit” 60 degree air later this afternoon. Gusty winds will be a feature all through the day, at times topping 30 mph. This will create elevated fire risk through the afternoon, as dry brush helps accelerate fire spread.

A chill sets in overnight. We’ll start Marathon Monday in the upper 30s, with plenty of sun and a slight breeze. While temps steadily warm through the 50s in the suburbs, Boston will stop abruptly in the mid/upper 50s as the sea breeze kicks in by midday. This is a fine spring day for everyone involved – runners, spectators, staff, and volunteers. Congrats to everyone competing!

After some early showers Tuesday, the warmth returns. No, it’s not the 80s making a comeback. We’ll have to “settle” for low/mid 70s as clouds break by mid-morning. Wednesday & Thursday are also mild, but we’ll be a bit cooler at the coast thanks to the sea breeze.

All in all, it’s a quiet week weather-wise. Our next chance for a soaking rain could come next weekend.

Happy Easter!!