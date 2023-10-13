Cooler air funnels in Friday, weekend forecast much improved

Cooler air will funnel in on a rather stiff northwest wind Friday.

Thursday’s highs in the low 70s were likely the last we’ll see for quite some time -- not ruling out a freakish-70 late in the season, or even at some point in the winter.

As you might have heard from all the cheering, the weekend forecast is much improved. Our approaching storm system will be squashed by the aforementioned cool, dry air, and the showers will be limited to Saturday night and early Sunday for the Islands (specifically Nantucket) and perhaps parts of the Cape. Cool breezes will blow each day, but with some sun sneaking through the clouds, we should manage low 60s in most spots.

Speaking of the sun, there is a tiny sliver (10-20%) that may be obscured by the partial eclipse from late morning to early afternoon Saturday. This is almost a non-event, however since it will be imperceptible and difficult to see without the proper eye protection and viewing setup.

We’ll await the TOTAL solar eclipse next April for the real show-stopper.

Cool air will flow in behind the departing storm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Real October feel in the forecast as we continue to wait for the first frosts of the season here in Southern New England.