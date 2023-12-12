Cooler air returns, snow overnight in northern New England

A quiet and partly to mostly sunny day is on tap for much of the six-state region, although a few rivers remain in minor flood stage after Monday’s rain.

Cooler air has returned and highs will top out either side of 40 this afternoon. A cold front currently slicing through western Quebec and the Great Lakes will slide east and cut through New England from north to south Monday night into Tuesday, respectively.

Along the boundary, scattered snow showers will drop a fresh coating to 2 inches from the Berkshires through much of Vermont, far northern New Hampshire and northwest Maine. Elsewhere, a flurry is possible through Tuesday evening.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

High temperatures will be around 40 again. Behind this weak disturbance, a shot of chilly air moves in for Thursday: highs will only be in the 30s (20s far north) and with a breezy west wind factored in, wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s. Nothing frigid or out of the ordinary for December to say the least, but it will feel cold compared to some of the mild days we’ve had lately.

It’s a quick turnaround to end the week, as highs climb well into the 40s to around 50 (south) on Friday. We’ll stay in the 40s for the upcoming weekend with lots of sun on Saturday and increasing clouds Sunday. The clouds come out ahead of a disturbance that will approach the northeast Sunday night into Monday, with areas or rain looking increasingly likely.

After that, another tranquil stretch of weather looks to set up, with a new dome of high pressure building in for the middle of next week with at or slightly below normal temperatures as seen in our exclusive 10-day forecast.