Cooler Temperatures This Week, With High Chance of Rain on Wednesday

We saw an amazing day across much of the region today, with low humidity and highs mostly in the 70s and low 80s! Other than some showers and storms moving through northern Maine, this evening will be delightful with clouds on the increase and temperatures falling back into the 70s and 60s.

Overnight, we'll see more clouds around, but it'll remain dry as high pressure moves off the coast bringing back an onshore flow to the region. Lows tonight will drop into the 60s and 50s south, 50s north, with a few 40s in some of the traditionally colder spots.

The new work week starts out quiet, along with cooler-than-average temperatures. Most of the region will be dry again, but we can't rule out a pop-up shower across the interior during the afternoon, especially over northern New England. Highs will reach the 70s near the coast, and around 80 inland.

The big question this week is the track of a developing coastal storm which could bring some much-needed rain to our area. Currently, our Exclusive in-house model is keeping a greater than 70% chance for rain Wednesday, which would be great for our drought-stricken areas!

We'll continue to watch it closely, but in the meantime, please do your best rain dances!