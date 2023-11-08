Cooler temps on Wednesday, wintry mix could impact Thursday morning commute

We're waking up to a different weather world Wednesday morning. Cold air funneled in on a gusty wind overnight, setting the stage for some icy wind chills for the ride/walk/hustle to work and school.

With the wind, it will feel like 20s this morning, whereas the air temperatures will hover in the low and mid-30s. Sun helps out Wednesday afternoon, but only to a point. Highs struggle through the 40s.

We’ll watch the clouds roll in Wednesday night as the stage is set for some *brief* wintry precipitation in the morning.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This isn’t a big issue for MOST spots during the morning ride, but higher elevations of northern Worcester County and southwest New Hampshire could see some very light accumulation of sleet and freezing rain (glaze) as clingy cold air keeps the temperatures near freezing for a few hours.

As we slowly warm, all areas will be above freezing and all precipitation will be in liquid form by noon. Showers slowly taper to a raw mist and drizzle in the afternoon and evening.

Friday sees a return to the sun with a bump in the temperatures. We’ll go back to the 50s for a short stint, then into the deeper cold for the remainder of Veterans Day weekend. Right now, highs will remain in the 40s, with plenty of sun and crisp air.