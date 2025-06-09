Cooler temps to start the week, thunderstorms possible Tuesday

After a wet Saturday and a cool and hazy Sunday, we are starting the week on the cool swing of a temperature roller coaster.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wednesday through Friday will be warm and bright. Monday starts off with more clouds and a chance for a few isolated showers, though most spots will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s inland, with cooler low 60s near the coast due to an onshore breeze. Skies remain mostly cloudy through the day and night, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Tuesday brings the week's best shot at more widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures stay on the cooler side in the low to mid 70s. After that, we've made it to another hot stretch.

High pressure and sunshine return for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs soaring into the mid to upper 80s under dry, breezy conditions. As we head toward the weekend, rain chances start to increase again—especially on Saturday—as another coastal system may move in. Still, it’s too early to say if it will be another full washout.