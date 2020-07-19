Cooling Centers Open in Boston as Heat Emergency Is Underway

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declaring a heat emergency for Sunday and Monday. Boston Centers for Youth and Families, including the Tobin Community Center will now be open to the public as cooling centers.

Hours of operation for Sunday are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 20 will open at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to come and cool off.

Boston City Youth and Family swimming pools remain closed due to COVID-19. Though, city splash pads are open.

Cooling centers can be found throughout these Boston neighborhoods:

-Downtown BOSTON

-Roxbury

-Dorchester

-South Boston

-East Boston

-Jamaica Plain

-Mattapan

-Charlestown

-Roslindale

-West Roxbury

Be aware that you will need to be screened for COVID-19 before entering a community center. Face masks must be worn, practice good hygiene, social distance from others and only one small bag is permitted.

