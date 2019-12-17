Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Littleton

Cop Rescues Dog From Icy Mass. Lake With Improvised Lasso

"This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that it's still too early in the season to be going out on the ice," the Littleton police chief said

By Asher Klein

By Asher Klein

A dog rescued from an icy lake stands with the officer who saved it
Courtesy Littleton Police

A dog named Tuuka stands in a Littleton, Massachusetts, police cruiser who saved him from an icy lake.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A police officer's quick improvisation saved a dog from the icy water of a lake in Littleton, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, according to the town's police chief.

Officer Brian Casey made a lasso with equipment he had on hand to snag the dog, named Tuuka, from the water, after Tuuka fell through the ice on Long Lake, Chief Matthew Pinard said in a statement from Littleton police.

The rescue came amid Tuesday's harsh mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Twin River casino 26 mins ago

RI Casino Executive, Vendor Indicted in Alleged Kickback Scheme

Celtics 3 hours ago

Is It Tacko Time for the Celtics?

It was a quick save, according to Pinard, which stands to reason — Tuuka shares a name with the Boston Bruin's lightning-fast goaltender, Tuuka Rask.

Casey arrived at Long Lake Beach at 10:46 a.m., just a few minutes after a 911 call came in reporting the dog's plunge into the lake, and found Tuuka in.

Tuuka was lucky that Casey was able to get to the lake as quickly as he did, Pinard said.

"This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that it's still too early in the season to be going out on the ice," he said in a statement.

Police shared a photo of Officer Casey smiling next to a wet but seemingly content Tuuka in a squad car Tuesday.

Officer Brian Casey with Tuuka after rescuing the dog at Long Lake Beach on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

This article tagged under:

LittletonMassachusettsdog rescueTuuka Rask
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us