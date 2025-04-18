Copley Square

Part of renovated Copley Square Park reopened in time for Boston Marathon

The park will be closed to spectators on Marathon Monday so the Boston Athletic Association can use the area for event services, but the public can enjoy it over the weekend

By Thea DiGiammerino

As the renovation project at Copley Square Park continues, part of the area is reopened in time for the Boston Marathon on Monday.

A key fixture in downtown Boston, the plaza and raised grove areas reopened on April 10, according to the mayor's office. The square has been under renovation since July 2023, a project that includes $18.9 million in upgrades focused on accessiblity, functionality and community use. The rest of the work, which includes upgrades to the fountain, lawn areas, and sidewalk pathways, is expected to finish in September.

“Copley Square Park will forever be an important landmark and gathering space that invites everyone in to enjoy our city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thankful to our Parks and Rec team and all who helped to renovate this beloved community space for the next generation, and in time to reopen a key portion for the Boston Marathon."

The park will be closed to spectators on Marathon Monday so the Boston Athletic Association can use the area for athlete services, volunteer operations and medical tents. However, the newly finished sections will be open over the weekend to the public

