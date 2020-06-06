Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Coronavirus Claims Lives of RI Couple, Both 100, Within Weeks

Because of the pandemic, only 10 loved ones were on hand to say goodbye when Jill Caldarone was buried Tuesday

NBC 5 News

A 100-year-old Rhode Island woman whose life was claimed by COVID-19 has been laid to rest next to her husband, who died from the disease several weeks earlier, also at age 100.

Because of the pandemic, only 10 loved ones were on hand to say goodbye when Jill Caldarone was buried Tuesday next to her husband, Bill, who was the state's oldest Marine when he died, the Providence Journal reported.

At age 92, Jill Caldarone chronicled their lives in a book, “Bill and Jill from Federal Hill.” She was a master gardener and real estate agent. Her husband served in World War II and Korea.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

coronavirus 18 mins ago

55 More Coronavirus Deaths, 575 New Cases as Mass. Prepares for Phase 2

Their youngest son, Ron, 72, told the Providence Journal that the statistics from the pandemic don’t tell the full story.

“My father and mother weren’t just numbers," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusRhode Islandcoronavirus rhode island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us