Coronavirus Claims Lives of RI Couple, Both 100, Within Weeks

A 100-year-old Rhode Island woman whose life was claimed by COVID-19 has been laid to rest next to her husband, who died from the disease several weeks earlier, also at age 100.

Because of the pandemic, only 10 loved ones were on hand to say goodbye when Jill Caldarone was buried Tuesday next to her husband, Bill, who was the state's oldest Marine when he died, the Providence Journal reported.

At age 92, Jill Caldarone chronicled their lives in a book, “Bill and Jill from Federal Hill.” She was a master gardener and real estate agent. Her husband served in World War II and Korea.

Their youngest son, Ron, 72, told the Providence Journal that the statistics from the pandemic don’t tell the full story.

“My father and mother weren’t just numbers," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and lead to death.