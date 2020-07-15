Local

Coronavirus Is Rapidly Spreading in Texas Nursing Homes, State Figures Show

Since last Friday, the state has reported more than 1,800 new cases among nursing home residents

The Jacinto Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Houston, where at least 12 residents were infected with COVID-19 and one died.
Younger Americans have been driving the recent coronavirus surge in Texas — but the virus is now also rapidly spreading in the state’s nursing homes, threatening elderly, frail residents who are most at risk of serious illness and death.

Across Texas, nearly 1,000 new infections of nursing home residents were reported in the week ending Friday, July 10, NBC News found in an analysis of data from the Texas health department. That’s the highest weekly increase since mid-May, when the state began publishing the data, and it reflects record increases last week in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and El Paso regions.

And that is most likely an undercount. Since last Friday, the state has reported more than 1,800 new cases among nursing home residents, in part because a data lag had prevented cases from being counted in the San Antonio area and the southernmost part of the state over the past two weeks, health officials said.

