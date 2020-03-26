Coronavirus Tips: Important Advice on Working From Home

Yes, we and other NBC owned and operated stations in the country have transitioned (or are transitioning) to having their meteorologists broadcast from home out of an abundance of caution.

I’ve seen a couple of people jokingly ask if some of those meteorologists were still wearing pajamas from the waste down. It’s easy to over-embrace this new found freedom, but it’s better to err on the side of caution.

When you’re in a crisis, I recommend trying to maintain some kind of normalcy. In this case, that’s very difficult to due to social distancing, but it’s not impossible.

For your mental health, it’s important to maintain some sense of normalcy. So, here are some tips – let’s start during the first part of the day:

Statement: I can sleep in as late as I want since I just have to commute to my living room. I would try to maintain a consistent schedule. Yes, it’s OK to get a little extra shut eye, but try setting the alarm for the same time each day like you normally would during the week.

Statement: I’ll just stay in my pajamas all day. While this might sound amazing, the novelty will wear off. It’s important to get up, shower, shave and get dressed.

Statement: Since I’m working from home, I’ll just work through lunchtime. Devote some time to disconnecting and having some lunch. Go outside. Go to a different room.

Statement: I can’t stop watching the COVID-19 coverage on TV. As much as we love your viewership, it’s important to disengage and shut the TV off from time to time. Yes, the situation is evolving, but you can download our app and get the breaking alerts as soon at they hit the airwaves.

OK, now that we've covered some of the tips to promote some normalcy, it’s important to get off the couch or away from the computer.

Here are some more tips:

If you live in an apartment, try to walk the block (unless a shelter in place is eventually issued). In an effort to promote social distancing, do it during the off peak times of the day when common areas are likely to see the least traffic.

I’m sure we’re all guilty of this, but try to avoid eating dinner on the couch while watching TV. Make a point to have a dinner in a different room, away from the TV. Take your time eating (you literally have nowhere else to be). Have conversations with family (FaceTime/Skype someone if you live alone). Listen to music.

Sleep is critical, so while it might be fun to stay up and watch multiple movies, set a bedtime for yourself.

We, as a society, have overcome some really dark times. So, it's important to remember the proverb "This too shall pass."