Coronavirus Vaccine Developed in Cambridge Sent for Testing

As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow, a vaccine has emerged to combat the disease.

Moderna, a biotech company located in Kendall Square in Cambridge, announced on Monday it had shipped the first batch of a vaccination to federal health investigators.

The vaccine was manufactured at the company's facility in Norwood.

News of the vaccine comes after a tumultuous day on the stock market amid fears of the virus.

There's been only one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, where the risk for the disease is considered relatively low.