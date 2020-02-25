coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Developed in Cambridge Sent for Testing

NBCUniversal, Inc.

As concerns about the coronavirus continue to grow, a vaccine has emerged to combat the disease.

Moderna, a biotech company located in Kendall Square in Cambridge, announced on Monday it had shipped the first batch of a vaccination to federal health investigators.

The vaccine was manufactured at the company's facility in Norwood.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather forecast 2 hours ago

Streak of Sunny Days Runs Out

Paralympic 7 hours ago

‘This Was My Life and My Identity’: Prosthetic Stolen From Aspiring Paralympian

News of the vaccine comes after a tumultuous day on the stock market amid fears of the virus.

There's been only one confirmed case of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, where the risk for the disease is considered relatively low.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusvaccine
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us