Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Halloween

Costumed Crowds Swarm Salem on Halloween, Making It Feel Almost Normal

Masks were required indoors and anyone at a ticketed, indoor activity with at least 100 people had to get a COVID test at least 72 hours prior to the event

By Solangi Sosa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crowds of costumed people thronged downtown Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween, where the excitement at being able to celebrate the holiday was palpable.

Last year, celebrations were dramatically cut back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a series of regulations were put in place to bring the Haunted Happenings back this year.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"We love it and we're so happy that it's back to the Halloween spirit that Salem always has," said one woman in an elaborate two-person nature costume.

Safety was key in the Witch City. Masks were required indoors and anyone at a ticketed, indoor activity with at least 100 people had to get a COVID test at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 2 hours ago

Patriots Back to .500 With Comeback Win Over Chargers

hydropower 3 hours ago

Political Campaign Over $1B Power Line Project Is Most Expensive in Maine History

Business is booming in Salem this year as lovers of Halloween are finally able to return.

This article tagged under:

HalloweencoronavirusSALEMHaunted Happenings
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us