Costumed Crowds Swarm Salem on Halloween, Making It Feel Almost Normal

Crowds of costumed people thronged downtown Salem, Massachusetts, on Halloween, where the excitement at being able to celebrate the holiday was palpable.

Last year, celebrations were dramatically cut back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and a series of regulations were put in place to bring the Haunted Happenings back this year.

"We love it and we're so happy that it's back to the Halloween spirit that Salem always has," said one woman in an elaborate two-person nature costume.

Safety was key in the Witch City. Masks were required indoors and anyone at a ticketed, indoor activity with at least 100 people had to get a COVID test at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Business is booming in Salem this year as lovers of Halloween are finally able to return.