Could we see the northern lights in New England tonight? Strong geomagnetic storm expected

It's fall in New England, which of course means we're focused on where to find the brightest colors as we enter peak foliage. But we're also keeping our eyes to the skies for the aurora borealis, or northern lights.

There's a strong geomagnetic storm expected Saturday night that could bring the northern lights to the North Country, according to the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.

Here for the fall foliage 🍂🍁? Why not stay for the Aurora🌌? That's right, a strong geomagnetic storm is expected tonight and will bring the Northern Lights to the North Country. With clear skies expected, we should have great viewing. Peak hours will be between 11 PM and 2 AM. pic.twitter.com/dnQ0XsSDWx — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) October 5, 2024

With clear skies expected Saturday night, the NWS says we should have great viewing with peak hours between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Meteorologists had said there was also a chance to see the northern lights Friday night, however it was cloudy in many areas in the region. With clearer skies forecasted for Saturday, though, we will have our best chance of the weekend to see the aurora borealis.

There is a chance of seeing the northern lights tonight and tomorrow night! The best chance and the clearest skies look to be tomorrow night. Tonight will unfortunately be cloudy in many areas pic.twitter.com/FLyanqdzns — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) October 4, 2024

If you try to catch a glimpse Saturday night, don't forget you need to go far away from the city lights, as the light pollution cuts down on your eyes' ability to see the phenomenon. Cameras are really good, too, but another pro tip is to use a tripod. You want something that's a bit more steady so you can have an open shutter, giving you a better chance of seeing some of those photos turn out.

The Northern lights, also called an aurora borealis, are moving waves of lights seen in the night sky.