Councilors Send Letter to Mayor Wu and Commissioner Cox After East Boston Woman Has Been Missing for 90 Days

Councilors of Boston sent a letter to Mayor Michelle Wu and Commissioner Cox after 90 days from the disappearance of Reyna Morales Rojas, from East Boston.

"The Boston City Council is obligated to ensure that the City of Boston’s safety departments are responding to our residents' emergency needs promptly. It had come to our attention that it took nearly two months before the Boston Police Department publicly announced the disappearance of Reina Carolina Morales Rojas—an East Boston resident, Salvadoran immigrant, and mother of two" says the letter from the Boston City Councilors of color.

Morales was last seen, on November 26, two days after thanksgiving, however, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office announced her disappearance on January 12, when they published her photograph asking for help to find the mother of two children, who arrived from El Salvador on May 2022.

"Unfortunately, the type of response Ms. Morales Rojas' case received reflects a nationwide pattern. Missing cases of women of color are often unmet with the same urgency as their white counterparts. In this case, Reina is not only a woman of color but also an immigrant, which further makes her susceptible to dismissive treatment." continues the letter.

Police say that Morales Rojas was last seen in Allston St. in the city of Somerville, Massachusetts.

Authorities say they are actively working in that case together with the Somerville police.

The security videos where Reyna Morales is seen leaving her home in East Boston, get on a silver truck, are in the hands of the authorities.

"We hope the City of Boston and the Boston Police Department will thoroughly investigate Ms. Morales Rojas’ disappearance. We are further asking that they take the concerns of the East Boston Latino Spanish-speaking community seriously. We want to ensure a plan for how BPD will respond to such cases moving forward. We encourage BPD to demonstrate good faith efforts to serve and protect our most vulnerable communities, and our offices are available and willing to support this work." in the last paragraph of the letter.

A vigil will be taking place at the new East Boston Police Station at 5 p.m.