Counties Grapple With Meals on Wheels Funding Shortfalls

Some New Hampshire counties are cutting back as demand for Meals on Wheels and other food programs for seniors exceeds funding.

As of Sunday, the Grafton County Senior Citizens Council has eliminated dessert to save money after state and federal funding ran out. The nonprofit group has had to dip into its reserves to make up for a $125,000 shortfall.

The Valley News reports that seven of the 10 agencies providing home-delivered meals in New Hampshire have faced deficits. Strafford Nutrition & Meals on Wheels eliminated Wednesday deliveries years ago, and is looking at other measures as demand grows, such as cutting night meals.

The Community Action Program for Belknap and Merrimack counties is also looking at options. It already has stopped delivering breakfast as a way to cut costs.

