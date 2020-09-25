A man from Jaffrey, New Hampshire, has been charged with capital murder in the death of a man authorities say had been having an affair with his wife.

In court documents released Friday, authorities allege that Armando Barron, 30, kidnapped 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault, of Keene, on Saturday, shot him to death in a car in Rindge and then hid the body at a campsite in the northern part of the state.

Barron is also charged with beating and threatening his wife, Britany Barron, 31, who is accused of decapitating the victim. She is also charged with falsifying evidence, authorities said.

Both were scheduled to appear in court separately on Friday afternoon. It was unclear if they had attorneys.

While the state’s capital murder law covers deaths during kidnappings and six other scenarios, lawmakers eliminated the death penalty last year. Those convicted under the statute are sentenced to life in prison without parole.