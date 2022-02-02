Local

Framingham

Couple Rescued From Burning Building in Framingham

No one was injured in the fire, but a woman was taken to the hospital as a precaution

By Staff Reports

A couple was rescued from a burning building overnight in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Their son was also at home when the fire broke out at 161 Foster Street just before 1a.m. Wednesday, according to the Framingham Fire Department. He was not injured.

The woman was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Fire officials believe the fire was contained to two bedrooms. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusettsfire
