Couple Rescued From Burning Building in Framingham

A couple was rescued from a burning building overnight in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Their son was also at home when the fire broke out at 161 Foster Street just before 1a.m. Wednesday, according to the Framingham Fire Department. He was not injured.

The woman was taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Fire officials believe the fire was contained to two bedrooms. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

