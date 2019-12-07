Couples in NH Help Break World Record for Kissing Under Mistletoe

The weather outside may have been frightful, but the fire inside these peoples’ hearts is delightful.



People gathered at the Anheuser-Busch plant in Merrimack, New Hampshire to beat the Guinness Book of World Records for the most people kissing under the mistletoe. The beer giant had people at their facilities in Colorado and Missouri do the same thing— hoping people in three different time zones would smash the record that stood at 839.



The night was filled with plenty of lip-locking and even a marriage proposal. In total, the new record stands at 896 couples.