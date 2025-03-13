Court-martial for Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira continues Thursday

The court-martial for Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National guardsman who posted government secrets online, will resume Thursday morning.

According to Air Force officials, there is a plea agreement in place, but the details of that plea deal won’t be made public until the hearing this morning.

On Monday, attorneys for 23-year-old Teixeira of North Dighton argued during his court-martial motions hearing -- that the obstruction of justice charge against him should be dismissed.

They argue it amounts to prosecuting him twice for the same offense.

At issue is the fact that the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman pleaded guilty last year in U.S. District Court in Boston to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information, under the Espionage Act.

Specifically, Teixeira admitted to illegally posting top-secret information on the social media platform Discord.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In this court-martial, Teixeira also faces a charge of disobeying orders.

The military judge took the motion to dismiss under advisement -- and is expected to issue her decision when the hearing resumes at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

If Teixeira goes forward with the plea deal, sentencing will likely happen today as well.

