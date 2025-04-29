Court pauses transfer of detained Tufts student to Vermont

An appeals court in New York put a Tufts student's transfer from a Louisiana detention center to Vermont on hold Monday.

William Sessions, a U.S. district judge in Vermont, ordered last week that the Trump administration transfer Rumeysa Ozturk by May 1. After the federal government filed an emergency motion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit granted a stay pending a May 6 decision a three-judge motions panel.

"The purpose of this administrative stay is to give the court sufficient opportunity to consider the merits of the emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion," Clerk Catherine O'Hagan Wolfe wrote.

Ozturk, a graduate student at Tufts University and a native of Turkey, was detained by six plainclothes immigration agents on March 25 in Somerville, Massachusetts. The encounter was captured on video.

The Department of Homeland Security has said, without providing evidence, Ozturk was found to have engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group. Her visa was revoked, the Trump administration said.

Classmates, elected officials and others supporting Ozturk have long held that she was targeted for an op-ed she co-wrote with three others in The Tufts Daily, a student newspaper, calling on the school to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Jim McGovern, all Democrats from Massachusetts, traveled to Louisiana last week to meet with Ozturk and tour the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement detention center where she is being held.

Markey said she has had several asthma attacks since she was detained.

"Without question, in the course of our day's conversations with the prisoners here, they are not getting the medical attention which they need and deserve in this facility," he said.

"All she did was write an op-ed piece. That was it. And because somebody in Donald Trump's administration didn't like it, she's here in this detention facility 1,000 miles away from where she was studying in Massachusetts," McGovern said.

The trio of congressional delegates wrote an op-ed in The New York Times Friday, comparing her detention to the 2020 abduction of Maria Kolesnikova, a political activist in Belarus.

"Disappearances like Ms. Kolesnikova's are disturbingly common under authoritarian regimes where dissent is quashed and the rule of law is more fiction than fact," the lawmakers wrote in the article. "That a similar scene would unfold in Somerville in March 2025 as part of the Trump administration's revived immigration crackdown should send a chill down the spine of every American."

After the Trump administration said Friday that it was restoring the legal status of international students whose visas were revoked, questions remained, and Pressley continued to demand Ozturk's release.

"While we wait to learn more about the impact of this action and how many visas will be restored, one thing is clear: any student unlawfully detained, including my Somerville constituent Rümeysa Öztürk, must be immediately released," Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, said in a statement. "We cannot allow these attacks on our democracy to continue, and we must keep working to protect our Constitution, our students, and our immigrant neighbors."

"Release Rümeysa," Markey posted.

After being detained in Somerville, Ozturk was quickly taken to Vermont, and then to Louisiana, leading to a series of hearings over which court should address legal questions involved in her arrest.

Sessions previously ordered that Ozturk be brought back to Vermont but gave both sides four days to appeal. Last week, he denied the Department of Justice's request that he continue to pause his order while they appeal it.

He said that delaying the transfer would "would likely disrupt or delay the Court’s proceedings, potentially prolonging the very detention that is at the heart of this case," and that returning the graduate student "would not unduly burden the government and would restore the status quo at the time of the order from the District Court in Massachusetts."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.