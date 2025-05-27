Courts, clients may quickly feel impacts of attorney work stoppage

Add private attorneys representing indigent clients to the list of groups that have turned to the Massachusetts Legislature in recent months for funding fixes, which includes emergency family shelter operators, child care providers and the state health insurance plan.

So-called "public defender bar advocates" plan to rally at the State House at 1 p.m. Tuesday to "mark the first day of refusing to accept new court-appointed work until they receive an hourly wage comparable with other states," according to bar advocate Mara Dolan.

"Massachusetts is at the bottom of the country for pay but at the top for cost of living," Jen O’Brien, a bar advocate in Middlesex County, said in a statement Monday. "We are not asking to be paid the same as lawyers on Wall Street in huge law firms. We are simply asking to be paid fairly. Paid a rate that is on par with other northeastern states like Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island."

"This crisis would have never happened," O'Brien said, if bar advocates had received modest cost of living pay increases over the last 20 years.

Massachusetts pays $65 per hour for District Court and $85 for Superior Court counsel, according to a press release circulated by Dolan, who is also an elected member of the Governor's Council. Maine pays $158 per hour, New Hampshire pays $125-150, New York pays $158, and Rhode Island pays $112-142.

In a May 22 letter to Trial Court Chief Justice Heidi Brieger, Committee for Public Counsel Services Chief Counsel Anthony Benedetti said a bar advocate work stoppage would "impact CPCS's ability to provide counsel at arraignment, and possibly to provide counsel at all." Under state law, CPCS is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the delivery of criminal and certain noncriminal legal services by salaried public counsel, bar advocate and other assigned counsel programs and private attorneys serving on a per case basis.

"We support our private attorneys and believe they should be paid more for the essential work they do in providing legal services to indigent clients across the Commonwealth," Benedetti said in a statement. "Should a work stoppage occur, we will do everything within our statutory responsibility to ensure that all indigent individuals receive legal counsel, prioritizing those most urgently in need, because it is paramount that our clients' constitutional rights are protected."

Last week, the Senate adopted a budget amendment from Sen. Lydia Edwards that boosts hourly pay rates for bar advocates in what she said is the first increase in 15 years.

"We're looking at the toughest cases that are hardest to get bar advocates on, which include mental health, murder cases, and they've gone up each $10 an hour each. Which is, considering the amount of 2,000 hours is allotted for each attorney, this is a significant increase," Edwards said last week. "I know that there was hopeful that we can go as high and for every single type of case as well, but we want to make sure that we'd rather be incremental and permanent than to do something so high and then have it come crashing down."

The Legislature has focused its limited floor deliberations early this year on a series of bills appropriating money to accounts that were underfunded in the annual state budget agreed to during the summer of 2024.

Colin A. Young contributed to this report.