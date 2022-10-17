Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
teacher strike

Courts, Or Mediation Will End Teachers Strikes

Teachers in Haverhill and Malden have gone on strike after failing to reach an agreement with their districts on their employment contract

By Michael P. Norton

NBC Universal, Inc.

The state Department of Labor Relations has been "pretty actively involved" in mediating teachers strikes in Malden and Haverhill, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday, expressing hope for a mediated solution in the next few days but saying that the courts may compel teachers to return to classrooms.

Teachers unions and school committees in both cities failed to reach contract agreements and the week started on Monday with reports that schools in both communities were closed due to the labor dispute.

At a State House media availability, Baker said it's "obviously against the law to strike" and that the courts could order the teachers to return.

"I think it's our hope that there will be a move to engage the courts in this conversation so that kids are going to school," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In an apparent reference to virtual classes conducted in 2020 when schools were shut down due to COVID, Baker added, "We all know what happened when kids didn't go to school."

A mediated solution in the next few days could occur, Baker said, or a court directive could end the strike.

"The way to enforce it is to go to court and seek a requirement that they go back," Baker said. "There is a process here. It's a legal process. It involves the courts. My expectation is it will be pursued. But my hope is that parties can come to terms and put the contract basically in place and get kids and teachers and staff back in school."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

manufacturing 2 hours ago

$30M in Federal Funds to Spark New Era of Microchip Production at Vermont Plant

Leominster 2 hours ago

Leominster Police Officer Stabbed; Suspect in Custody

As of Monday a court had ordered teachers in Haverhill to abandon their strike and return to work, pending a hearing set for Tuesday morning.

Get updates on what's happening in New England to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

teacher strikeEducationHaverhillMaldenLabor
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us