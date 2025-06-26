Bicyclist hit, killed by car in Coventry, RI

A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Coventry, Rhode Island, closing a road in town for several hours.

Coventry police said they responded to a reported crash on Hill Street around 6 p.m.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The person who was riding the bike was pronounced dead on scene, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR, which adds that the driver and witnesses remained on scene and were cooperating with police.

Officials haven't released the victim's name, or said if the driver will face any charges.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hill Street at South Pond Drive was closed in both directions after the crash, according to police, who asked people to avoid the area. The road reopened to all traffic at 10 p.m.

Further details about the fatal crash have not been released. An investigation is ongoing.