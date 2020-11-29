Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New England Patriots

COVID-19 A Major Player in the NFL as Patriots Take On Cardinals; New England Team Fined $350K for Coronavirus Violations: Report

Team facilities around the league will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a spike in cases

By John Moroney

The NFL may be at a tipping point when it comes to COVID-19, even as the Patriots take on the Cardinals Sunday afternoon.

The New England team was fined $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations that occurred back in October when players, including Cam Newton, tested positive, according to a report from Ian Rappaport of the NFL Network.

The New Orleans Saints also received a fine for coronavirus violations. A "maskless locker room celebration" earned them a fine of $500,000, Rappaport tweeted.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 9 hours ago

Brockton's Good Samaritan Medical Center Suspending Visitors Amid COVID Spike

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

Pedestrian Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car in Nashua

Team facilities around the league will be closed Monday and Tuesday due to a spike in cases.

In Baltimore, 18 players have tested positive for coronavirus, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In Denver, the starting and backup quarterbacks are considered high risk and won't play Sunday. The NFL games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday are still expected to take place.

Although the Patriots have struggled with coronavirus, this weekend they're focused on the Cardinals, especially quarterback Kyler Murray.

Murray has more than 600 rushing yards, the most in the league. New England's defense knows he's tough. They say they're prepared, given other top-notch quarterbacks they've faced this season.

"I think that there's certain lessons that we can learn from playing DeSean [Jackson], Lamar [Jackson], even Patrick Mahomes earlier in the year," said New England Patriots Defensive End Chase Winovich. "It's a matter of just executing now. I feel like we have some good targets for our team to hit."

Sunday's game at Gilette Stadium will start at 1 p.m.

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsCOVID-19NFLPatriotsArizona Cardinals
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us