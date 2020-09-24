Local

COVID-19 Cluster Reported at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Five patients and five staff members with a connection to two inpatient units recently tested positive for the coronavirus

By Marc Fortier

Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital announced Thursday that it has identified a coronavirus cluster including 10 patients and staff members in two of its medical-surgical units.

"The Infection Control team at the Brigham has detected a COVID-19 cluster at the hospital. The cluster includes five patients and five staff members with a connection to two inpatient units who have recently tested positive," the hospital said in a statement.

Due to patient privacy concerns, the hospital said it was not able to provide any information on the conditions of the 10 people who tested positive.

All patients still being cared for in the affected units tested negative.

The hospital said it is working to make sure that others who may have been exposed are identified and tested. Any staff members who are symptomatic or have tested positive are being sent home immediately.

The cause of the cluster has not been determined. Brigham and Women's said it is investigating the source through contact tracing, testing and staff interviews.

"The Brigham is committed to creating and maintaining a safe care environment by testing all patients admitted to the hospital, requiring staff to attest to their health daily before working, requiring all staff, patients and visitors to wear hospital-issued masks while on campus, insisting on frequent hand hygiene, frequently cleaning the environment, and enforcing appropriate physical distancing," the hospital said.

Admissions to the affected units have been temporarily suspended and visitors are being restricted. The hospital said it is safe to visit other parts of the facility, but visitors are being restricted to certain areas.

