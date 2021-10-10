COVID Testing Protocol in Place for Salem's 1st Big Halloween Event: ‘Play Smart'

You don't need a costume to walk around Salem this October, but in some cases you will need a mask -- not the trick-or-treating kind, either.

You can ditch the masks outdoors -- though some people choose not to -- but they are required for indoor public places, including Old Town Hall where a 1920s-themed costume party was held Saturday night.

“I’m keeping myself safe and everybody else safe as well,” said tourist Kathleen Kazanowitz. “I’m still going to wear a mask because I don’t know if people are vaccinated or not, and I want to be safe.”

People at the $100-a-ticket Haunted Speakeasy Saturday night also had to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to get through the doors -- regardless of vaccination status.

“I have no problem with it. I’ve been vaccinated since April,” one partygoer said.

After last year, when people were told to stay away from Salem amid the pandemic and Halloween events were canceled, this year all are welcome but there’s a key rule now in place.

Event attendees waited outside Old Town Hall to show their documents, and none of the people NBC10 Boston spoke with seemed to mind.

“It was very easy,” one woman said of the experience.

“I’ve been vaccinated since January. It’s no big deal to me. If you want to play, play smart,” another woman shared.

This particular Halloween event required proof of a negative COVID-19 test because it was inside and had more than 100 guests. Anyone attending a large indoor event like a festival or ball must show proof of a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours, even if vaccinated.