COVID Variant Cases Rise Amid Spike in Mass.

Experts are watching closely as data shows several different COVID-19 variants cropping up across Massachusetts.

There have been 441 cases of the U.K. variant reported in Massachusetts, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts have said it will likely become the dominant strain in the country by mid-April.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There are four reported cases of the variant from Brazil and nine cases of the South African variant, data shows. The state lab is working on sequencing the three different variants to see if they are causing a spike in cases in Massachusetts.

Despite a growing number of residents getting vaccinated, Massachusetts has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last week. More than 1.1 million people are now fully vaccinated, state data shows.

The vaccines are still effective against these variants, according to experts.

But health experts warn the overall level of infection in the country is still too high.

“I’m often asked, ‘Are we turning the corner?’ my response is more like, we are at the corner," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden. "Whether or not we are going to be turning that corner still remains to be seen. “