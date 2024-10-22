New Hampshire

Legend-dairy rescue: Cow saved from swimming pool in NH

The cow, named Charlie, is safe and now roams on his pasture

By Jessie Castellano

Charlie the cow found himself in too deep when he took a dip in the family pool Monday.
Northfield Police Department

This cow found himself in a little too deep on Monday morning.

Charlie the cow decided to take a dip in his family's above-ground swimming pool in Northfield, New Hampshire. Unfortunately, it was too cold, too deep, and Charlie found himself stuck.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Thankfully, the Tilton Northfield Fire Department and family members teamed up to safely remove Charlie from the pool.

Charlie the cow comforted by a police officer during a rescue in Northfield, New Hampshire, on Monday.
Northfield Police Department
Charlie the cow comforted by a police officer during a rescue in Northfield, New Hampshire, on Monday.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He was scared and cold at first, but recovered well when rescuers offered him apples and dried him with a towel, according to a Facebook post by the Northfield Police Department.

He is now safe and continues roaming on the pasture where he resides.

More animal news

Artificial Intelligence Oct 17

Company hopes to use AI to decode animal language in California

Middleborough Oct 18

Middleborough home condemned after 17 dogs found living in filth, police say

Middleborough Oct 18

Neglected dogs, horses and more seized from Middleborough home

This article tagged under:

New HampshireAnimals
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us